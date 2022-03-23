SAW vs WIW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates:South Africa and West Indies are set to clash in a key match in the Women's World Cup, with qualification for both teams still hanging in the balance. While South Africa Women are still in a stronger position, with four wins in five matches, West Indies Women are more precariously placed, having won just three of their six games so far. A win for South Africa Women will see them seal a place in the semi-finals, but the Windies will still remain in contention for a top-four finish even if they lose. Both teams will come into the match on the back of defeats, and will be looking for a turn in form. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE UPDATESof the ICC Women's World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies from the Basin Reserve in Wellington