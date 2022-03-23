Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies, Women's World Cup, LIVE Updates: South Africa Face West Indies In Key Clash
SAW vs WIW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: South Africa and West Indies will be looking to put their recent defeats past them with a win in the key clash.
Women's World Cup: Sune Luus will be hoping to inspire South Africa to victory.© AFP
SAW vs WIW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates:South Africa and West Indies are set to clash in a key match in the Women's World Cup, with qualification for both teams still hanging in the balance. While South Africa Women are still in a stronger position, with four wins in five matches, West Indies Women are more precariously placed, having won just three of their six games so far. A win for South Africa Women will see them seal a place in the semi-finals, but the Windies will still remain in contention for a top-four finish even if they lose. Both teams will come into the match on the back of defeats, and will be looking for a turn in form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE UPDATESof the ICC Women's World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies from the Basin Reserve in Wellington
Match 23, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 24, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
SA-W
WI-W
Basin Reserve, Wellington
% chance to win
SA-W 64%
WI-W 36%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.