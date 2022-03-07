India all-rounder Sneh Rana said that she wants to contribute to the team in every way possible. Rana's remarks came after India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"Firstly, it was my dream to play the World Cup and when you perform so well in the opening game, it boosts your confidence. I just want to contribute to the team in every way possible and today I did it somewhere," said Rana in a video posted on BCCI TV.

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-round bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan.

"I enjoyed my partnership with Pooja. I know she is a hard hitter and we both are strike rotaters as well. It was my first partnership with her and I had a great time batting with her," she added.

Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.