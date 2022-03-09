Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and her daughter has been the apple of everyone's eye ever since their rendezvous with the India women's team stars post their World Cup match on March 6. Bismah's new-born daughter Fatima was again the center of attraction as her mother dedicated her first post "motherhood" half-century to her through an adorable gesture on the field. After reaching her 50, Maroof gestured towards the pavilion forming a small cradle with her hands. The crowd and the players all stood up and applauded the gesture which was done when the world was celebrating the International Women's Day.

A fan, who shared the small clip-on Twitter, applauded Bismah for her efforts and wrote:

"Bismah Maroof dedicating her first post motherhood half century to her daughter is the most beautiful thing you'd see today!! - more power and respect to all the women out there! #WomensDay."

Maroof shared on Twitter her inspiration story and wrote:

"It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what. P.S thanks for all the love & prayers for me & my Fatima."

It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what.



Despite Maroof's 78-run unbeaten knock, Australia registered a seven-wicket win to inflict a second-straight loss on Pakistan.

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 190/6 in 50 overs with Maroof being the top run-getter.

In reply, Australia rode on Alyssa Healy's brilliant knock of 72 runs as they chased down the target in 34.4 overs to script a comfortable victory.