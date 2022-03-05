Story ProgressBack to home
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: India Look To Start On Winning Note
India Women vs Pakistan Women, World Cup 2022 Score Updates: Mithali Raj-led India begin their quest for a maiden ICC Women's World Cup title when their face off against Pakistan in their opening game of the campaign in the 2022 edition at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
PAK-W vs IND-W, Women's World Cup Live Score: India will eye victory vs Pakistan.© AFP
India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022, live score and updates:Mithali Raj-led India begin their quest for a maiden ICC Women's World Cup title when their face off against Pakistan in their opening game of the campaign in the 2022 edition at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The Indian women's cricket will hope its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit's efforts. Runners-up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who are playing their last World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the live cricket score and updates of India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Match 4, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 06, 2022
- 23:47 (IST)Join us for live updates from India's Women's World Cup openerIndia begin their campaign at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan. Join us in the early hours of Sunday for live updates from the match.
