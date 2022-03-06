India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs to start their 2022 ICC Women's World Cup campaign on a winning note in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Shortly after India's win, the team's players shared a heartwarming moment with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her infant daughter. In a picture shared on social media by a Pakistani journalist, the Indian players can be seen posing for a picture with Maroof and her daughter. The Indian players are also seen making playful gestures at the toddler. Many social media users hailed the players for the gesture.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs to begin their campaign in the tournament on a rousing note, the much-anticipated face-off ending in a no contest.

Opting to bat after the coin landed in India's favour, in-form opener Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar struck useful half-centuries to help their team recover from an early wobble and post 244 for seven at the Bay Oval.

Chasing a tricky target of 245, the Pakistan team fell way short of the mark and was all out for 137 in 43 overs, losing its 11th straight game against neighbours India in the 50-over format.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad did the star turn with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 4/31 after her full quota of 10 overs.

Promoted

Seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled very well to finish the game with impressive figures of 2/29, while there were also two wickets for Rana (2/27), capping off her fine all-round show.

(With PTI inputs)