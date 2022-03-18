Stafanie Taylor managed to hold her nerves in the last over as she helped the West Indies defeat Bangladesh by four runs in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval on Friday. Defending 141 was not an easy task, but West Indies bowlers displayed an all-round performance to make Bangladesh toil in the chase. With this win, the West Indies kept their hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals.

Chasing 141, Bangladesh were required to build two-three solid partnerships and that would have been more than enough for them to get over the line. However, this did not prove to be the case. No single batter from Bangladesh managed to go past the 30-run mark and in the end, the side was bundled out for 136 in 49.3 overs.

For West Indies, Hayley Matthews took four wickets while Stafanie Taylor and Afy Fletcher chipped in with three each.

Earlier, the West Indies posted 140/9 in the allotted 50 overs. This was largely due to Shemaine Campbelle's unbeaten knock of 53.

No other batter was able to stay at the crease for a long period, but Campbelle managed to score runs at one end.

For Bangladesh, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter returned with two wickets each. Bangladesh had entered the contest against the West Indies after registering a win over Pakistan.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 140/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 53, Hayley Matthews 18; Salma Khatun 2-23); Bangladesh 136 all out in 49.3 overs (Nahida Akter 25*, Nigar Sultana 25; Hayley Matthews 4-15).