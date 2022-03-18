After registering a nail-biting four-run victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Friday at the Bay Oval, the West Indies moved to third spot in the points table. West Indies now have six points from five games. On the other hand, Bangladesh remain in seventh spot with two points from four games. As a result of West Indies' victory, India have dropped a place down to fourth with four points from four games.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. Australia (P4 W4 L0: Points 8; NRR +1.74)

2. South Africa (P4 W4 L0: Points 8; NRR +0.22)

3. West Indies (P5 W3 L2: Points 6; NRR -0.93)

4. India (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR +0.63)

5. New Zealand (P5 W2 L3: Points 4; NRR -0.21)

6. England (P4 W1 L3: Points 2; NRR +0.35)

7. Bangladesh (P4 W1 L3: Points 2; NRR -0.34)

8. Pakistan (P4 W0 L4; Points 0; NRR -0.99)

With this West Indies victory, New Zealand and England have also dropped further down in the points table. India will next square off against Australia on Saturday and a loss could further derail the campaign of Mithali Raj-led side.

In the match between the West Indies and Bangladesh, the former batted first and were able to post just 140 runs on the board. A total of more than 120-run mark was achieved largely due to S Campbelle's unbeaten knock of 53 runs.

However, the side from the Caribbean displayed a spirited bowling performance to defeat Bangladesh by four runs. Hayley Matthews scalped four wickets while Afy Fletcher and Stafanie Taylor took three wickets each.