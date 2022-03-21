Pakistan registered their first victory in the Women's World Cup since 2009 and the feat was achieved after the Bismah Maroof-led side defeated the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed match on Monday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Due to persistent rain and then the wet outfield, the game was reduced to 20-overs per side but what followed was a spirited performance by Team Pakistan. West Indies had no answers to what was thrown at them, and in the end, Pakistan walked away with a comfortable victory.

As a result of this win, Team India's path to the semi-finals has also gotten easier and the Mithali Raj-led side needs to win both their games against Bangladesh and South Africa to seal their last-four berth.

Team India will square off against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Here is the updated points table after Pakistan vs West Indies match:

1. Australia (P5 W5 L0; Points 10; NRR +1.42)

2. South Africa (P4 W4 L0; Points 8; NRR +0.22)

3. West Indies (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR -0.88)

4. India (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR +0.45)

5. England (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR +0.32)

6. New Zealand (P6 W2 L4; Points 4; NRR -0.22)

7. Bangladesh (P4 W1 L3; Points 2; NRR -0.34)

8. Pakistan (P5 W1 L4; Points 2; NRR -0.87)

In the match between Pakistan and West Indies, the former won the toss and opted to bowl. Nida Dar returned with four wickets as West Indies were restricted to 89/7 in the allotted 20 overs. In her four overs, Dar conceded just 10 runs.

Pakistan had no issues in chasing down the target as Muneeba Ali played a knock of 37 off 43 balls with the help of five fours. In the end, Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail remained unbeaten on 20 and 22 as Pakistan eased past the finishing line with eight wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.