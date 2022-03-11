Pakistan face South Africa in their upcoming ICC Women's World Cup league stage fixture at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Pakistan have already lost their first two games and will be hoping to rebuild against South Africa. South Africa have already won their first match, defeating Bangladesh in a thriller. Both teams will be hoping to put in a good display and build some stability in their respective campaigns in Bay Oval. (LIVE SCORECARD)

