ICC Women's World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Women's World Cup, Pak-W vs SA-W Live: Pakistan face South Africa in their league stage match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.
Women's World Cup Live: Pakistan face South Africa in their upcoming match.© AFP
Pakistan face South Africa in their upcoming ICC Women's World Cup league stage fixture at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Pakistan have already lost their first two games and will be hoping to rebuild against South Africa. South Africa have already won their first match, defeating Bangladesh in a thriller. Both teams will be hoping to put in a good display and build some stability in their respective campaigns in Bay Oval. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan-W vs South Africa-W, ICC Women's World Cup, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Match 9, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 11, 2022
PK-W
SA-W
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK vs SA, Women's World Cup, Live
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is up and running and we have witnessed some enthralling contests so far. We are now into match number 9 which sees South Africa Women take on Pakistan Women at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Both teams have had different stories so far. South Africa Women have managed to grab two points in their opening clash, while Pakistan Women have failed to register a win in their first two games. After a decent batting show, South Africa Women put up an exceptional bowling performance that helped them get over the line in their first game against Bangladesh Women. Coming into this game they will want to step up with the bat. Their top-order failed to score runs in the first game and they will be hoping they can score big this time. Ayabonga Khaka was their stand-out player in the previous game, she grabbed four wickets and helped her side win. She will want to replicate the same and continue her sublime form. Their bowling department looks lethal and they are well and truly capable of causing trouble yet again. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have a lot to think about. They have lost their first two games and have failed to give a tough fight on both occasions. They do have a quality side but they have not been able to perform as a unit. Their batting has been more of a concern for them, captain, Bismah Maroof did score some runs in their previous game, but she had no support from the other players and ended up with a below-par total. Other batters will have to pull their socks up going ahead in this competition. They do have some good bowlers in their ranks but they have not been up to the mark, they too will need to put their best foot forward. Pakistan Women have started this mega event on a losing note, but they will want to change things around before it gets too late for them. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table but they will be hoping they can grab two vital points and move forward. Will Pakistan Women register their first win? Or will South Africa Women carry their winning momentum forward? We will find out soon.