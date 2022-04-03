Australia opening batter Alyssa Healy continued her rich vein form in the ICC Women's World Cup final against England as she registered a scintillating century to give her side an upper hand in the contest. As a result of this knock, Healy registered two massive records as England were left searching for answers to stop the right-handed batter's juggernaut. With this ton, Healy broke the record for registering the highest individual score in the final of a Women's World Cup.

Previously, the record was held by Karen Rolton of Australia as she scored 107 runs against India way back in 2005. 17 years later, Healy has broken this record.

Healy also currently holds the record for scoring most runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup. Her teammate Rachael Haynes is on the second spot in the list as she registered 497 runs in the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

The right-handed Healy is also the first batter to register more than 500 runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup.

Earlier, Healy had also scored a ton in the semi-final against the West Indies. In the ongoing 2022 Women's World Cup, Healy has scored two tons and as many half-centuries.

In the summit clash against England, Healy was dismissed in the 46th over but it was not before she scored 170 runs to put Australia on top.

In the ongoing contest, England won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Healy and Haynes then put on 160 runs for the opening wicket. England got the breakthrough in the 30th over as Sophie Ecclestone removed Haynes.

Beth Mooney then joined Healy in the middle and the duo added 116 runs for the second wicket and their partnership was broken in the 46th over by Anya Shrubsole as she got the better of Healy.