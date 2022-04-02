The Australian women's cricket team will take on defending champions England Women in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Australia Women are still unbeaten in the tournament while England Women are coming off a terrific winning spree after enduring a horrific start to their World Cup campaign. The match promises to be a high-octane encounter as both sides possess some excellent players of the one-day format, capable of taking the game away from the opposition single-handedly.

Where will ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match be played?

The ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match be played?

The ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match will be played on Sunday, April 3.

What time will ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match begin?

The ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match?

The ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match?

Promoted

The live streaming for ICC Women's World Cup Final, Australia vs England match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)