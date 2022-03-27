Heading into the ICC Women's World Cup contest against Bangladesh, England found themselves in a must-win situation and the defending champions had to register a victory to qualify for the semi-finals. England showed their class against Bangladesh and the side went on to win the contest by 100 runs at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. Bangladesh barely managed to lay a glove on England, and in the end, the defending champions went on to register a comfortable win. This victory has now ensured that nothing less than a victory for India against South Africa would be enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

England had lost their opening three games but the side went on to win four back-to-back matches to seal their last-four berth.

Here is the updated points table after New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match:

1. Australia (P7 W7 L0; Points 14; NRR +1.283)

2. South Africa (P6 W4 L1; Points 9; NRR +0.092)

3. England (P7 W4 L3; Points 7; NRR +0.94)

4. West Indies (P7 W3 L3, NR1; Points 7; NRR -0.89)

5. India (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR +0.768)

6. New Zealand (P7 W3 L4; Points 6; NRR +0.027)

7. Bangladesh (P7 W1 L6; Points 2; NRR -0.99)

8. Pakistan (P7 W1 L6; Points 2; NRR -1.313)

In the match between England and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and opted to bat. Sophia Dunkley, batting at No.6 scored 67 runs to help England post 234/6 in the allotted 50 overs. Natalie Sciver also chipped in with a 40-run knock.

Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean then took three wickets each to bundle out Bangladesh for 134 in 48 overs.

Talking about India, the Mithali Raj-led side posted 274/7 against South Africa. India need to defend this score if they want to seal a semi-final berth. If they fail to do so, West Indies will be the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals apart from Australia, South Africa, and England. If India restricts South Africa to 173 or below, then they will finish at the third spot in the points table.