The Women's World Cup 2022 is reaching its business end with the league stage all but over. Despite just two matches remaining, only two teams are guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals so far -- table-toppers Australia and South Africa. The last two spots in the top four are still up for grabs with India very much in the running to take one of them. However, it will be easier said than done as India take on second-placed South Africa in the final match before the semi-final stage. England clash against Bangladesh in the first match of a Super Sunday.

Here's how India can still qualify for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semi-finals:

The simplest equation for India is to beat South Africa in their final game. A win will take India to eight points and put them above current third-placed West Indies who have seven points. Though, a win doesn't guarantee India third spot. If England also win their last match against Bangladesh then it will boil down to net run-rate of both teams to see who finishes third and fourth in the Women's World Cup points table.

Both teams winning will secure them a place in the semi-finals with West Indies missing out. Currently, England have a slightly better net run-rate than India but things could change depending on the margin of their respective wins.

Now, comes the tricky part.

If India lose, they can still qualify for the semi-finals but will then have to look to Bangladesh do to them a huge favour by beating England. But an England loss still doesn't guarantee India a place in the semis. It will once again depend on the margin of defeats for both teams with net run-rate coming into play.

Promoted

Another scenario that could ensure India reach the semi-finals is if the match ends in a no result. In the event of the match being abandoned due to rain, both India and South Africa will get a point each.

That will take India's tally to seven points -- the same as the West Indies. But India have a far better net run-rate than the Caribbean outfit, which will mean that India will be ahead of the West Indies in the Women's World Cup points table.