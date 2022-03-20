West Indies face Pakistan in their league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Monday. Captained by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan have lost all four of their previous fixtures and are out of the competition, sitting bottom of the table. Meanwhile, West Indies are third in the table with three wins and two defeats. The Windies will be aiming to secure a win, and keep their semi-final hopes safe. (LIVE SCORECARD)

