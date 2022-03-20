Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, West Indies vs Pakistan: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Live Score And Updates: West Indies take on Pakistan in their upcoming league stage fixture in Hamilton, on Monday.
ICC Women's World Cup Live: West Indies face Pakistan in Hamilton.© AFP
West Indies face Pakistan in their league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Monday. Captained by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan have lost all four of their previous fixtures and are out of the competition, sitting bottom of the table. Meanwhile, West Indies are third in the table with three wins and two defeats. The Windies will be aiming to secure a win, and keep their semi-final hopes safe. (LIVE SCORECARD)
It is time for game number 23 of the Women's World Cup, 2022. In this game, we will see a clash between West Indies and Pakistan. West Indies have managed to 3 out of their 5 games so far, which sees them placed thrid in the points table. The Carribean side started the campaign by two shocking victories. And they are back to winning ways after suffering two defeats. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin can turn the game on its head. On the other hand, this has not been a kind outing for Pakistan, although it surely will play a crucial part as a learning curve for the players. The Pakistan middle order has been unable to destroy at the death. Their power-hitters surely need to step up now. Pakistan are still on a hunt for their first victory of the campaign after four outings. Pakistan had enough time to ponder upon their issues after facing a defeat against Bangladesh. This game should be a cracker. Who will get out on top? We shall find out together.