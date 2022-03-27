India failed to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, losing to South Africa in their final league stage fixture at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. A win would have seen India secure a place in the semifinals at the expense of West Indies but a resilient unbeaten half-century by Mignon du Preez saw South Africa win the game by three wickets. The win further helped South Africa maintain their momentum for the semi-finals after finishing the league phase in second position with 11 points. Australia, who were the first team to qualify for the semis, are placed on top of the Women's World Cup points table with 14 points and are unbeaten. Meanwhile, England finished third after defeating Bangladesh by 100 runs on Sunday.

Updated Women's World Cup Points Table:

1. Australia (P7 W7 L0; Points 14; NRR +1.283)

2. South Africa (P7 W5 L1; Points 11; NRR +0.078)

3. England (P7 W4 L3; Points 7; NRR +0.949)

4. West Indies (P7 W3 L3, NR1; Points 7; NRR -0.885)

5. India (P7 W3 L4; Points 6; NRR +0.642)

6. New Zealand (P7 W3 L4; Points 6; NRR +0.027)

7. Bangladesh (P7 W1 L6; Points 2; NRR -0.999)

8. Pakistan (P7 W1 L6; Points 2; NRR -1.313)

Here are the four semifinalists for the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup:

1. Australia: The Meg Lanning-led side has been the team to beat in the ongoing tournament and are yet to lose a match. Australia registered 14 points in seven fixtures, consisting of seven wins at a net run-rate of +1.283. In their previous game, they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Beth Mooney.

2. South Africa: South Africa have also been in dominant form in the ongoing World Cup and have lost only one match. Finishing second in the table, they registered 11 points in seven fixtures, bagging five wins. Their only defeat came against Australia, which they lost by five wickets in Match 21. Also, their fixture against the West Indies ended in no result after it was abandoned due to rain.

3. England:England entered the semi-finals in dramatic fashion. The Heather Knight-led side crashed to defeats in their first three games and then won four on the trot to reach the last four. They registered eight points in seven games, at a net run-rate of +0.949. They defeated Bangladesh by 100 runs in their final league game.

4. West Indies:India's loss against South Africa ensured West Indies' qualification in the semi-finals. The Windies registered seven points in seven games, with three wins and three defeats at a net run-rate of -0.885. Their last fixture against South Africa didn't have a result due to poor weather conditions.