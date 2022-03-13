Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, South Africa Women vs England Women, live cricket score, updates: South Africa take on defending champions England in a group stage match of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday.
South Africa will look to make it three wins out of three on Monday.© AFP
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, South Africa Women vs England Women, live cricket score, updates: South Africa take on defending champions England in a group stage match of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday. South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having beaten Bangladesh and Pakistan in the first two games of their campaign. England, on the other hand, have lost both their opening two games -- to Australia and the West Indies -- and will look to bounce back with a win on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, South Africa Women vs England Women, live cricket score, updates from Mount Maunganui here
Match 13, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 14, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
SA-W
EN-W
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
% chance to win
EN-W 69%
SA-W 31%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SA W vs ENG W Live
The matches of Women's World Cup, 2022 are coming thick and fast and game number 13 sees a clash between South Africa Women and England Women. Both these sides have had a contrasting story so far as England are yet to open their account while South Africa have won their first two games of the tournament. The defending champions, England Women had two close games against Australia and West Indies but they ended up on the losing side in both of those. The English side has been inconsistent in all the departments and they have failed to put in a good team performance. Heather Knight's side has also dropped a lot of catches in the field and that has cost them big time. They will need to pull their socks up and give it their all against a side which will be high on confidence coming into this clash. Talking about South Africa Women, they have fared reasonably well so far but they too, haven't been at their best when it comes to batting. Their batters are getting good starts but have failed to go on and get a big one. Having said that, they did put on decent runs on the board against Pakistan Women but it was their bowling which won them the game in the end. They have quality in their bowling department with the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp and the English batters have their task cut out if they are to get back to winning ways. This promises to be a cracker of a game as two quality sides lock horns at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Will England Women register their first win of the tournament? Or will South Africa Women make it three wins in a row? We shall find that soon.