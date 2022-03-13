Pakistan face Bangladesh in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup League Stage fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Sunday. Captained by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan are currently bottom of the table and have lost all their three matches. They lost to South Africa by six runs in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, have also lost both their matches in this tournament. They lost their previous match to New Zealand by nine wickets. With two points at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win and climb up in the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Seddon Park, Hamilton