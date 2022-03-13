Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Pakistan-W vs Bangladesh-W Live: Both sides are up against each other in their League Stage fixture in Hamilton. A win will be crucial for both Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Women's Word Cup Live: Pakistan will eye victory against Bangladesh.© AFP
Pakistan face Bangladesh in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup League Stage fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Sunday. Captained by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan are currently bottom of the table and have lost all their three matches. They lost to South Africa by six runs in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, have also lost both their matches in this tournament. They lost their previous match to New Zealand by nine wickets. With two points at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win and climb up in the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Seddon Park, Hamilton
Match 12, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 14, 2022
Seddon Park, Hamilton
The caravan continues to move ahead as Bangladesh Women lock horns against Pakistan Women in game number 12 of the ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022 . Both teams are yet to open their account on the points table and are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will be looking at this game as their best opportunity to get a win under the belt. Pakistan Women have lost all their three games but have shown signs of improvement in the last game after getting beaten comprehensively by India and Australia in their opening two encounters. They went down against South Africa in a close encounter and if they can show more composure in crucial junctures of the game, a win might just be around the corner. Their bowling has been pretty good in the competition so far with both paces and spinners putting up notable performances. However, the batting unit has failed to deliver in pretty good batting conditions and that has meant that they have ended on the losing side on each occasion. They need to bring more urgency in their batting and the likes of Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar are more than capable to do so. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, had a decent outing in their opening game against South Africa but failed to cross the line against a more experienced lineup. They have similar batting issues to deal with and their batters need to step up if they want to register a win in this game. It’s an interesting clash with two flawed batting units going against each other and the one that overpowers the other one, will most probably win this encounter. Pakistan look like a stronger unit on paper with more experience in their ranks but Bangladesh also have enough talent to make this an interesting watch. A very crucial game for both these teams and the one that they would like to win at any cost. Who will finally open the account on the points table?