Despite a narrow defeat, Pooja Vastrakar was in brilliant form for India in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup fixture against Australia on Saturday, in Auckland. Vastrakar registered 34 runs off 28 balls and also bagged two wickets in 10 overs. Despite her individual form, India went on to lose by six wickets as Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the tournament. Other than her bowling and batting figures, Vastrakar also showed off her fielding skills with a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Meg Lanning during Australia's innings. Lanning, who was at 97, directed a full delivery towards Vastrakar at point, who dived to her right to complete a fantastic catch. Such was the brilliance of the catch, the commentator screamed, "What a catch! What an amazing catch!"

Australia successfully chased down a target of 278 runs, with Meg Lanning smashing 97 off 107 balls. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy hammered 72 off 65 deliveries.

Rachael Haynes also registered 43 runs off 53 balls with Australia reaching 280 for four, with three deliveries to spare.

Initially, India posted 277 for seven in 50 overs with Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur bagging half-centuries.

Mithali Raj smashed 68 runs off 96 balls and Bhatia added 59 runs off 83 deliveries to the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur played an unbeaten knock of 57 runs off 47 balls.

After the defeat, India are fourth in the table with two wins and three losses.

Meanwhile, the win also helped Australia break the record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's World Cup history, overtaking the one they set against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of the tournament.