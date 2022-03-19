Australia beat India in their league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, winning by six wickets in Auckland on Saturday. Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning played match-winning knocks to ensure that Australia broke the record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's World Cup history, overtaking the one they set against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 278 runs, Meg Lanning smashed 97 off 107 balls and Alyssa Healy slammed 72 off 65 deliveries in a thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, Rachael Haynes also registered 43 runs off 53 balls with Australia reaching 280 for four, with three deliveries to spare.

Pooja Vastrakar was in decent form for India's bowling department, taking two wickets. Meghna Singh and Sneh Rana bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, half-centuries from Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India post 277 for seven in 50 overs, setting a strong target of 278 runs.

Mithali added 68 runs to the scoreboard off 96 balls and Bhatia registered 59 off 83 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur played an unbeaten knock of 57 runs off 47 balls.

Promoted

Both sides made one change to their playing XI with Shafali Verma slotted at the top of the order as a replacement for Deepti Sharma. Darcie Brown replaced Annabel Sutherland for the Aussies.

With the defeat, India are in fourth position in the table with two wins and three losses from five matches. Meanwhile, Australia are top the standings, becoming the first team to reach the semis.