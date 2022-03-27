India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup ended in heartbreak as South Africa won a last-ball thriller at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. The loss meant that India failed to make it into the top four, with Australia, South Africa, England and the West Indies making it to the semis. India came agonisingly close to beating South Africa, which would have sealed their place in the semis, but a no-ball in the final over the match by Deepti Sharma cost the Indians dear. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj helped India post 274 for seven in 50 overs. However, Laura Wolvaardt's 79-ball 80 and a match-winning 52 not out from Mignon du Preez helped South Africa get over the line in the chase.

More to follow...