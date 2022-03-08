Women's World Cup, England vs West Indies Live Score And Updates
England vs West Indies Live score, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England take on West Indies in the seventh match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. West Indies won their first match of the tournament against New Zealand and will be on a high. England, on the other hand, will be lookin to bring their campaign back on track after a defeat in their opening encounter.
England Women Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean
West Indies Women Squad: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser
Game number 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup, 2022 sees a clash between West Indies Women and England Women at University Oval, Dunedin. Both these sides have played one game each and it is West Indies who have managed to start the tournament on a winning note. They defeated the hosts, New Zealand in their opening game and it was an all-round performance from their youngster, Hayley Matthews which saw them come out on top by just 3 runs. They have some firepower at the top with likes of Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews but the middle order also spent some quality time in the middle in their first game. The Windies also have good bowlers in their ranks and they will be confident going into this game. Stafanie Taylor and her troops would be keen to make it two wins in a row. England Women on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their opening game against Australia Women in spite of their all-rounder, Natalie Sciver scoring an unbeaten 109 while chasing a mammoth total of 311. Their bowlers weren't upto the mark against the Aussies and they will need to pull their socks up going ahead in this competition. Their top order batters did score some runs but they must ensure that they convert their starts into a big one. England Women are coming at the back of a loss in their first game and they cannot afford to lose games going further in this mega-event. Will we see them putting on a show against West Indies Women? We shall find that soon. This promises to be a cracker of a game.