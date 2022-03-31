Heading into the final on Sunday at the Hagley Oval, England captain Heather Knight spoke admirably of her team's 'complete performance' against South Africa, and said they are excited for the title clash in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. Danni Wyatt's century and Sophie Eccletone's sensational six-wicket haul helped England in ending South Africa's dream campaign in the World Cup as they were outplayed by the English team in all three departments in the semi-final.

"Really pleased. Complete performance today. The girls brought their best cricket when all was on the line. Really chuffed and excited for Sunday. Wyatt was outstanding and really selective with the balls she attacked, didn't get bogged down that she was picking the fielders. Her innings in the middle and the partnership with Dunkley took the game away," said England captain Heather Knight in a post-match presentation.

"Ecclestone's been brilliant and she bowled outstandingly. She and Dean are in tandem on this wicket, she's come into her own and she had finished the innings strongly as well with the bat. Good day around for her. Excitement for the final, it's a fresh day and all equal on the morning of the day. There was no lack of effort and energy into a long tour and now it's just one final push," she added.

Ecclestone completed her maiden international five-wicket haul as Masabata Klaas was caught by Beaumont for three before finishing it off by removing Trisha Chetty to finish with the best figures of this World Cup to bowl South Africa out for 156 and set up a final with Australia on Sunday.