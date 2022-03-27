Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup, Live Score Updates
ENG vs WI, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: England face Bangladesh in their final match of the Women's World Cup at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Women's WC Live: England face Bangladesh in a crucial game in Wellington.© AFP
ENG vs WI, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: England face Bangladesh in their final match of the Women's World Cup at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With two semi-final spots up for grabs, a win will guarantee England a place in the knockouts. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will play for pride, having lost five of their previous six games in the competition. England will rely on their star batters Danni Wyatt and Heather Knight, and will also hope that Sophie Ecclestone can continue her rich run of form with the ball against Bangladesh. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the England vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington
Match 27, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 27, 2022
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will go down as one of the most tightly contested World Cup in women’s cricket history. After numerous close encounters, it is time for the penultimate game of the league stage and we are still waiting for the final two spots to be filled for the semi-finals. The hosts, New Zealand are almost out of the tournament and they need a miracle to qualify from here. So, practically, it’s a three-way battle between, England, West Indies and India and a win here for England Women against Bangladesh Women, their opponents in game 27 will help them seal their place in the semis. It has been quite a roller-coaster of a journey for the defending champions, They started their campaign with three losses in a row and were staring down the barrel at one point in time. However, the depth and quality in the side has ensured that they come out of that rut and have now won three games in a row coming into this crucial encounter. The batting has not exactly fired as they have wished for but they are slowly coming into their groove and seem to be peaking at the right moment. Danni Wyatt scored a whirlwind fifty in the last game against Pakistan Women and with the quality of Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver around her, England have a strong batting order. Sophie Ecclestone has been the star with the ball for them and young Charlotte Dean has also been quite impressive whenever she has been given an opportunity. However, they would like their opening bowling pair of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole to provide early breakthroughs more frequently than they have done in this World Cup. They are up against, Bangladesh Women, who have shown tremendous fight and skills to succeed at this level. Their bowling has been top-notch and they even had the mighty Aussie batting lineup in a spot of bother in their last encounter. They will once again bank on their bowling lineup to put pressure on England but to cross the line against them, Bangladesh need their batters to step up. The skipper, Nigar Sultana along with other top-order batters need to take more responsibility if they want to finish the World Cup on high. England are overwhelming favourites on paper but it all comes down to the execution of skills on the field. If Bangladesh manage to beat England, it will be one of the biggest upsets in Women’s cricket history. Can Bangladesh pull of a spirited performance and beat defending champions? Or will England march ahead into the semis? An entertaining contest awaits us.