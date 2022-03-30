Australia continued to showcase why they are the biggest powerhouse in women's cricket and that too by a country mile as they booked a place in the final of the 2022I CC Women's World Cup, by comprehensively beating West Indies in the first semi-final. Meg Lanning's team won by a huge margin of 157 runs. The victory was set up by Australia's openers Rachael Haynes (85) and Alyssa Healy (129) as Australia posted 305 on the board.

Beth Mooney hit some lusty blows towards the end to remain unbeaten on 43. But Mooney wasn't done as she produced a spectacular bit of fielding to give Australia the perfect start in their defence of the big total.

Watch: Beth Mooney's one-handed diving catch in Women's World Cup semifinal vs West Indies

Mooney dived to her right to grab a catch that dismissed Windies opener Rashada Williams for a duck off the bowling of Megan Schutt.

The catch was later put up in Instagram by the ICC Cricket World Cup handle.

A double-century opening stand carried tournament favourites Australia to a commanding 157-run win over the West Indies on Wednesday and a place in the Women's World Cup final. Australia dominated their rain-shortened semi-final in Wellington from the outset, built around a 216-run stand -- the highest of the tournament -- between experienced openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes. An imposing score of 305 for three off a reduced 45 overs was never threatened by the West Indies, who succumbed for 148 in the 37th over.

Promoted

The six-time champions Australia are unbeaten at the 50-over tournament and will face either South Africa or 2017 winners England in the final in Christchurch on Sunday.

(With AFP inputs)