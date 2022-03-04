ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh are taking on South Africa in their campaign-opener at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. This is the first time Bangladesh have qualified for the Women's ODI World Cup and they try to put their best foot forward and make an impression during this tournament. South Africa, on the other hand, have made the semi-final cut twice in the Women's ODI World Cup and will hope to do even better this time. (LIVE SCORECARD)

