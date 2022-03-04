Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women: Live Cricket Score And Updates
South Africa will hope to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note.© AFP
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh are taking on South Africa in their campaign-opener at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. This is the first time Bangladesh have qualified for the Women's ODI World Cup and they try to put their best foot forward and make an impression during this tournament. South Africa, on the other hand, have made the semi-final cut twice in the Women's ODI World Cup and will hope to do even better this time. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 2, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 05, 2022
University Oval, Dunedin
BAN Women vs SA Women Live
It is time for game number 2 of the Women’s World Cup, 2022. In this game, Bangladesh Women take on South Africa Women. This is the first time ever that Bangladesh will be involved in a World Cup competition. Bangladesh Women would be eager to make a statement at the biggest stage. It will be surprising to see how they turn up against a quality side. South Africa Women, on the flip side, have already been a part of this campaign and would be wishing to pull a rabbit out of the hat this time around. South Africa though have suffered a huge blow as they will be without Lizelle Lee for the opening fixture, as she under quarantine due to her late arrival. All eyes would be on Laura Wolvaardt with her skill on showcase. Which team will put the right foot forward? We shall find out together. Let us hope for a cracking encounter.