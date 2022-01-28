Story ProgressBack to home
Under 19 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1
Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Updates: Uganda takes on PNG in the Under 19 World Cup 2022, 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin.
U19 WC Live: Uganda aim to put on a decent performance against PNG.© Twitter
Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Updates:Uganda will aim to register their first win of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup when they take on PNG U19 side at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Diego Martin. PNG, on the other side, are also winless after their four games and will aim to get their maiden win of the event under their belt on Friday. They lost the 1st four games against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Pakistan and West Indies. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Under 19 World Cup 2022 Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1 Live Updates From Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin
13th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 28, 2022
Play In Progress
UGA-U19
45/3 (10.0)
PNG-U19
Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago
Uganda Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.5
% chance to win
UGA-U19 57%
PNG-U19 43%
Batsman
Pascal Murungi
9 (19)
Cyrus Kakuru
15* (14)
Bowler
Junior Morea
17/1 (5)
Toua Boe
9/0 (1)
