India registered their biggest victory by runs in the U19 World Cup on Saturday after defeating Uganda by 326 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were the star performers for the Indian team in the match. Both the batters scored tons and added 206 runs for the third wicket which is India's highest in the tournament. Raghuvanshi scored 144 runs while, Bawa remained unbeaten on 162. Bawa now holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the U19 World Cup. The 19-year-old smashed eight sixes and 14 fours in his 162-run impressive knock.

Watch Raj Bawa's big hits against Uganda here:-

At the post match presentation, Bawa said that former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is his idol.

"I am very happy. I want to contribute in both forms of the game. I have met Yuvraj Singh who is my idol and have taken autographs," said Bawa at post-match presentation.

The win saw India top their group and march into the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team was hit by multiple COVID-19 cases that forced regular captain Yash Dhull to sit out of the two previous games.

Promoted

India are the most successful team in the U19 World Cup, having won the tournament four times.

Their last win was in 2018 in New Zealand where India won the tournament under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw. Rahul Dravid was the coach of that Indian side.