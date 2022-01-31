India face Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. India have been in brilliant form in the ongoing tournament and are unbeaten. They defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their quarter-final fixture. Meanwhile, Australia also sealed a crushing win against Pakistan in their quarter-final match, clinching victory by 119 runs. India also reportedly have a fully fit squad for the match after getting hit by Covid-19 cases during the tournament. Both sides faced each other in their warm-up game with India coming out on top.

When will the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match be played?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will be played on Wednesday, February 2.

Where will the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match be played?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

What time will the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match begin?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will begin at 6:30 PM IST,

Which TV channels will broadcast the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)