The England U19 team will take on Afghanistan U19 in the first semi-final of the ongoing U19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. England defeated Bangladesh, Canada, UAE and South Africa on their journey to the semis while Afghanistan went past Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka to qualify for the last-four stage. Afghanistan recovered well after suffering a 24-run loss in their second match against Pakistan and showcased immense composure in the next games.

When will the U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match be played?

The U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match will be played on Friday, January 29.

Where will the U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match be played?

The U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

What time will the U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match begin?

The U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match?

The U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match?

The U19 World Cup, England U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1 match will be broadcast live on the Hotstar app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)