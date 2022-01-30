India booked a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing U-19 World Cup after they defeated defending champions Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The win set up a last four clash against Australia, which is scheduled to be played on February 2 at the same venue. India put on a spirited display with both the ball as well as with the bat to defeat Bangladesh. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, India bowled exceptionally well and kept a lid on the scoring rate. Pacer Ravi Kumar struck crucial blows while Spinner Vicky Ostwal also joined in on the action as Bangladesh failed to recover post the initial hiccups.

SM Meherob top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 runs as he saved his team from collapsing to an even lower score. Had it not been for the likes of Aich Mollah and Ashiqur Zaman, Bangladesh were staring down the barrel after the first 15 overs.

Ravi Kumar took three wickets while Ostwal finished with two wickets in his kitty.

In reply, India got off to the worst possible start. They lost opener Harnoor Singh without any runs on the board. However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shaik Rasheed added more than 50 runs for the second wicket to calm the nerves in the Indian camp.

India lost two more wickets in the run chase of 112 runs but it was too late to affect the result of the game.

Promoted

Kaushal Tambe finished the match with a huge six as India registered the win in 30.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Here's a look at the highlights of the match:

The other semi-final is scheduled to be played between England U19 and Afghanistan U19 side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on February 1.