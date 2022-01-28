The in-form Indian Under-19 cricket team will take on defending champions Bangladesh in a much-awaited quarter-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday. The Indian team have outperformed their oppositions despite losing a few players to Covid in key matches. Their win against South Africa, Ireland and Uganda showcased the dominant form they are in. Bangladesh, on the other hand, bounced back strongly against the likes of UAE and Canada after losing their opener to England and will therefore pose a threat to the Indian side.

When will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match be played?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match will be played on Friday, January 29.

Where will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match be played?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

What time will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match begin?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Quarter-Final match will be broadcast live on the Hotstar app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)