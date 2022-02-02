Yash Dhull-led Indian Under-19 team will take on Australia U-19 in the all important second semi-final of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup, with the clash taking place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. India are unbeaten in the tournament and look in good shape to make it to the summit clash for the fourth consecutive time in this tournament. India has reached the final of the U-19 World Cup 6 times in the last 8 years and it won't be wrong to term this team as favourites for this match, but Australia U-19 are also in tremendous form.

Both the teams hit the nets ahead of the big clash, looking to sharpen their skills. India's big-hitting fast bowling all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was seen practicing some big hits in the nets. The ICC posted a video of him trying to hit the throwdowns out of the park. In a couple of those shots, it seemed that Hangargekar was trying to emulate MS Dhoni's famous 'helicopter' shot. ICC was quick to point this out in the caption.

"Is Rajvardhan Hangargekar practicing the helicopter shot? #U19CWC," the post read.

WATCH VIDEO: RAJVARDHAN HANGARGEKAR ATTEMPTING THE HELICOPTER SHOT AHEAD OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA ICC U-19 WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL

India will be depending on its in-form batters, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, captain Dhull and Raj Bawa to get the big runs on the board. While the likes of spinner Vicky Ostwal and pacers Ravi Kumar and Hangargekar will have to do the job with the ball.