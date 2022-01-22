Story ProgressBack to home
India Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Live Score: India Look To Continue Perfect Run With Win Over Uganda
U19 World Cup 2022, IND U19 vs UGA U19 Score Updates: India will take on Uganda in their last Group match of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
U19 World Cup, IND U19 vs UGA U19 Live Score: India are the Group B table-toppers.© Twitter
India Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Live: India will take on Uganda in their last Group match of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The Men in Blue have won both of their previous matches and they will aim to finish with three wins out of three on Saturday. The Indian side was hit by COVID-19 cases ahead of their previous game against Ireland and that forced captain Yash Dhull and five other players to sit out. Nishant Sindhu had captained the Indian team in the absence of Dhull. On the other hand, Uganda are at the bottom of the Group B points table where India lead. Uganda are yet to win their first match of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates Of India vs Uganda Under 19 World Cup Match Straight From Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad
Match 23, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 22, 2022
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
U19 WC, India U19 vs Uganda U19 Live
The 22nd game of the Under 19 World Cup is a clash between India and Uganda. To be honest, with all due respect to Uganda, this is expected to be quite a one-sided affair. The Indians are way too superior to their opponents. It will be a huge shock, one of the biggest upsets ever if Uganda somehow manage a win. This is cricket though and we have seen miracles quite a few times. They are yet to win a game and if happens to be their first one, it will be huge for Uganda. India on the other hand, despite COVID issues have been outstanding in this tournament. They have a lot of quality in their ranks and were termed as tournament favourites at the start by us. They will be eager to make it three in three now and are surely firm favourites to do so. Will there be some fight given by Uganda or are we in for a one-sided affair?