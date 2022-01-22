India Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Live: India will take on Uganda in their last Group match of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The Men in Blue have won both of their previous matches and they will aim to finish with three wins out of three on Saturday. The Indian side was hit by COVID-19 cases ahead of their previous game against Ireland and that forced captain Yash Dhull and five other players to sit out. Nishant Sindhu had captained the Indian team in the absence of Dhull. On the other hand, Uganda are at the bottom of the Group B points table where India lead. Uganda are yet to win their first match of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

