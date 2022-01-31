West Indies face Zimbabwe in the 11th/12th Place Playoff match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Diego Martin on Monday. West Indies have been poor throughout the tournament and haven't yet found their footing since the opening loss to Australia. They were also crushed by UAE in the ninth-place playoff. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have also had similar poor luck and have failed to put in a good performance in any of their games. With pride at stake, both teams will be hoping to end their respective campaigns with a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 11/12th Place Playoff, Live Score And Updates From Diego Martin Sporting Complex (Diego Martin)