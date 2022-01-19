Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, India U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Live Score And Updates
India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Live Score: In their second match of the tournament, India face Ireland in Group B at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
U-19 World Cup, IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Lice Score: India face Ireland in Group B on Wednesday.© Instagram
Aiming to build a winning run, India face Ireland in Group B of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The Yash Dhull-led side began their campaign with a 45-run win against South Africa in their opener. Dhull smashed a knock of 82 runs and Vicky Ostwal bagged a five-wicket haul as India cruised past the Proteas. Meanwhile, Ireland defeated Uganda in their opening fixture of the World Cup. India are currently on top of Group B with two points, followed by Ireland (2), South Africa in third position and Uganda in fourth. (Live Scorecard)
India U-19 vs Ireland U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group B Fixture, Live Score And Live Updates From Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Match 15, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 19, 2022
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Topics mentioned in this article
IND U-19 vs IRE U-19, U-19 World Cup Live
It's time for the 15th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup where we will see a Group B clash between India U-19 and Ireland U-19. Both teams have started on a bright note as they won their respective previous matches. India U-19 won their previous match against South Africa U-19 where they posted a target of 233 courtesy of their skipper, Yash Dhull who led from the front, smashing 82. South Africa U-19 always looked in the chase and at one stage, it even appeared the game got out of India's hands but Vicky Ostwal produced a magical spell as the Proteas lost their last 7 wickets for just 49 runs and Ostwal ended with a five-fer helping his side win comfortably. On the bowling front, they look solid but would have to get more clinical with the new ball. Also their openers would like to contribute more runs and take responsibility. Ireland, on the other hand, also started their campaign brightly with an easy victory. Joshua Cox smashed a scintillating ton for them while Matthew Humphreys' four-fer made the task easy. The Irish team though also face the same problem of their top order lacking some runs and they would like to get it right against a strong team like India. The 4-time champions will start as favourites but Ireland also have the winning momentum behind them and they would bring the challenge to India. A victory here will consolidate the spot of one of these teams in Group B and nearly seal the place in the Super League stage. Let's hope for a cracking contest.