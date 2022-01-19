Aiming to build a winning run, India face Ireland in Group B of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The Yash Dhull-led side began their campaign with a 45-run win against South Africa in their opener. Dhull smashed a knock of 82 runs and Vicky Ostwal bagged a five-wicket haul as India cruised past the Proteas. Meanwhile, Ireland defeated Uganda in their opening fixture of the World Cup. India are currently on top of Group B with two points, followed by Ireland (2), South Africa in third position and Uganda in fourth. (Live Scorecard)

