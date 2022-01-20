Angkrish Raghuvanshi was in top form during India's innings against Ireland in their Group B match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Wednesday. The opener smashed 79 runs off 79 balls to help India post 307 for five in 50 overs. The youngster also hammered 10 fours and two sixes. The ICC took to Instagram to share a highlight of him reaching his half-century and captioned it as, "Angkrish Raghuvanshi bringing up his fifty in style". India went on to win by 174 runs after bowling Ireland out for 133.

During the 12th over of India's innings, he received a short delivery from Matthew Humphreys, which he pulled off the backfoot to clear the deep midwicket boundary for a maximum and also reached his fifty with much aplomb.

Here is the video:

The video was well-received by fans, with many pointing out his power-hitting skills to senior player Hardik Pandya.

"Canny resemblance with hardik pandiya", said one user.

Meanwhile, another fan said that it was similar to Shane Watson's batting skills.

"That shot is reminiscent of Shane Watson", the fan wrote.

Other than Raghuvanshi, his opening partner Harnoor Singh registered 88 runs off 101 balls. Harnoor also hit 12 fours during his knock.

Stand-in captain Nishant Sindhu also played a noteworthy knock, adding 36 runs to the scoreboard.

Promoted

Meanwhile, Rajvardhan Suhas Hangargekar played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs in 17 balls.

India were without regular captain Yash Dhull, who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 along with five of his other teammates.