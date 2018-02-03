Live Cricket Score India vs Australia, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final

India have always been a power when it comes to the Under-19 World Cup, with three titles attesting to their credentials at this level. The current team, led by former India captain Rahul Dravid, stands on the verge of yet another record - that of winning the title for a fourth time. Facing them are Australia, who have an equally formidable history, as they too have won the crown three times. So whoever wins the clash at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, today will become leaders in terms of Under-19 success. On current form, that looks like the Indian team. India have put in some impressive performances to win all their five matches including an emphatic 203-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final and a 100-run victory over Australia in their tournament-opener. (Live Scorecard)

The promising Prithvi Shaw, already being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, will be eager to join the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading the side to the U-19 World Cup titles. So far, it has been collective performance from Dravid's boys as every member of the squad has contributed to the team's success in one or the other way. India's batting has been at its lethal best. While the openers -- Shaw and Manjot Kalra -- have given the team good starts throughout the tournament, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who has been the most consistent batsman of the tournament. He scored a scintillating unbeaten century against Pakistan in the semis and would be eager to script one more impactful knock.

