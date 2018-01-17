India Under-19 Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid, Team Encourage Hockey Squad In New Zealand

The Indian under-19 cricket team, currently competing in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, on Wednesday attended the India hockey team's clash against Japan in the double-leg Four Nations Invitational Tournament along with coach Rahul Dravid. The U-19 team witnessed a superlative hockey performance as the hockey team thrashed Japan 6-0 in the opening match of the campaign. The official Instagram account of the Indian cricket team posted a photo of the squad with the caption "India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC."

India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/fcxgayLoEl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2018

Dilpreet Singh (35th and 45th minute) and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad (12th and 28th minute) scored a brace each for India.

Apart from them, Rupinder (7th) and Harmanpreet Singh (41st) also got their names on the scoresheet.

Appreciating Dravid's presence in the crowd, PR Sreejesh also took to Twitter and uploaded a photo with the caption "Great encouragement from the legend of cricket who was humble enough to drop in to support hockey.. thanks a lot rahul bhai @Im_Dravid ???? #arealsportsman."

Great encouragement from the legend of cricket who was humble enough to drop in to support hockey.. thanks a lot rahul bhai @Im_Dravid #arealsportsman pic.twitter.com/MpMvcG34eA — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) January 16, 2018

The India hockey and cricket teams both started their campaign on a winning note. The Prithvi Shaw captained India beat Australia by 100 runs and Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the two group games and clinch a place in the quarterfinals. They play Zimbabwe in the final group encounter on Friday.