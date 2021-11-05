India vs Scotland Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: India Skipper Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs Scotland
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs SCO: India will look to continue their winning run as they take on Scotland in their fourth match in the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
India will look to carry forward their winnings momentum when they face Scotland in their fourth match in the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. After enduring two back-to-back defeats in the first two matches vs Pakistan and New Zealand, India bounced back to hammer Afghanistan by 66 runs and open their account. However, their challenge will be to register another convincing victory against the Scottish side in order to better their net run-rate going ahead into the tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli is expected to retain the winning combination that played the last match. (LIVE SCOTLAND)
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Live Cricket Score Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
- 19:10 (IST)Final XI - Scotland !Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley WhealKyle Coetzer During Toss:"Looks a good deck. Happy to go either way. First of all great occasion for Scottish cricket and the associates. Same team."
Match 37. Scotland XI: K Coetzer, G Munsey, M Cross, C MacLeod, R Berrington, M Leask, C Greaves, M Watt, S Sharif, A Evans, B Wheal https://t.co/NnyBN9zSnW #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021
- 19:08 (IST)Final XI - India !India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit BumrahVirat Kohli During Toss:"We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people. Shardul makes way for Varun - third spinner."
Match 37. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, M Shami, V Chakaravarthy, J Bumrah https://t.co/NnyBN9zSnW #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021
- 19:06 (IST)Changes !IndiaIN: Varun ChakaravarthyOUT: Shardul ThakurScotlandNo change
- 19:03 (IST)Toss !Kohli wins toss and opts to bowl vs Scotland
India have won the toss and elected to field in Dubai #T20WorldCup | #INDvSCO | https://t.co/nlqBbYrz37 pic.twitter.com/xjuQBeL4Pr— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 5, 2021
- 18:43 (IST)India Need To Show Positive Intent !Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag praised Team India for showing "positive intent" during their dominant victory vs Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 WC in Abu DhabiSehwag said:"I think when things fall your way, the body language automatically changes... Today, we were playing against a team where we could have picked ourselves up had the body language been down. There was positive intent in both batting and bowling. Fielding was really good and our team took really good catches."
- 18:41 (IST)Rohit On His Jersey No. !Ahead of India's upcoming crucial Super 12 match against Scotland, Rohit Sharma revealed the reason behind him selecting jersey no. 45 for his national teamRohit said:"Why I am 45? It's just my mother likes the number. Lot of numbers were taken so I asked my mother, what number I should take? So, she said 45 will be a good number for you."
- 18:39 (IST)On Kohli's B'day !Ashwin praised Indian captain Virat Kohli's passion as the skipper celebrated his 33rd birthdayThe spinner said that he envies Kohli's "energy levels" and his focus on fitness for all playersAshwin said:"With respect to having dealt with him as a leader in the red-ball format, all I can say is that he plays with his heart on his sleeve. And sometimes when I watch Virat lead the side, I feel like how does he manage to bring so much energy. I really envy Virat's energy levels, on the field and off it."
- 18:33 (IST)Ashwin Speaks On Bubble Life !Ravi Ashwin spoke candidly about the strict life inside the bio-bubble in the ongoing T20 WC 2021
.@ashwinravi99 on family's role while living in bio-bubble. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nLPuVIqgkK— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2021
- 18:30 (IST)Scotland Skipper On Rahul Dravid !Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer hopes talked about memories of playing alongside honorary Scotsman Rahul Dravid, the new coach of IndiaCoetzer said about Dravd:"He's a very humble person, someone who's so very respectful and speaks so highly and so well to all the players. He's a fine individual,"
- 18:28 (IST)IND Predicted XI !Skipper Virat Kohli could be temped to retain the playing XI that played against Afghanistan in the last matchAshwin and Shardul could once again find a place in the XI
- 18:21 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of IND SCO match scheduled to be played in DubaiAfter a comprehensive 66-run win vs AFG, India will look to better their run-rateThey will need to be at their very best in order to script a victory by a huge marginKohli is expected to keep the winning combinationSo, stay tuned as we bring you the live action shortly !
“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us” pic.twitter.com/1gqUTaLypC— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021