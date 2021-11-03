Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: India Face Afghanistan Challenge In Abu Dhabi
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs AFG: A winless Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will look to register their first win when they take on Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi.
IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup Score: India will look to bounce back strongly after two back-to-back defeats.© Twitter
A winless Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will look to register their first win when they take on Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi. After losing their first two games handsomely against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will be under pressure to open their account in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed second currently just behind Pakistan in the table with two victories in their three matches. They went past Scotland and Namibia apart from a hiccup versus Pakistan. With stakes being too high, the match could very well boil down to individual performances at crucial junctions of the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Updates From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi
Super 12 - Match 33, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 03, 2021
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 17:55 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of the India vs Afghanistan Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to begin shortly in Abu DhabiIndia will aim for their first win after two straight defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand respectivelyAfghanistan will look to strengthen their position in the table and look to register their third win in four matchesWith stakes being too high, the match promises to go down to the wire. So stay tuned for some Live updates from the IND vs AFG match !
