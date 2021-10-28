Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Charith Asalanka Rebuilds For Sri Lanka, 1 Down vs Australia
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AUS vs SL: Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka dominated the Australian bowling attack after the early wicket of Pathum Nissanka as they raced past the 50-run mark inside the powerplay in a Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka dominated the Australian bowling attack after the early wicket of Pathum Nissanka as they raced past the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. Earlier, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl vs Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Sri Lanka made one change as Maheesh Theekshana was declared fit and came in place of Binura Fernando while Australia went unchanged from their last match. Australia defeated South Africa in their opening game by five wickets and two balls to spare. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, registered a win as well where they went past Bangladesh by five wickets and seven balls remaining. Dasun Shanaka will aim to grab a sensational win today in a tough group which promises to go down to the wire. (LIVE SCORECARD)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
- 20:04 (IST)SL Cruising !SL are cruising along and will eye a big score nowSL 60/1 after 7 overs
- 20:00 (IST)Powerplay Ends !SL have dominated the Australian bowling attack in the powerplay except the wicket of NissankaSL 53/1 after 6 overs
- 19:59 (IST)Four !Kusal Perera gets into the act now, hits a superb boundary off CumminsSL 51/1 after 5.4 overs
- 19:55 (IST)Four !After 4 dot balls by Hazlewood, Asalanka hits a boundary straight down the groundSL 45/1 after 4.5 overs
- 19:52 (IST)Maxwell Concedes 16 !What a start by Asalanka as Sri Lanka hit 16 runs off Maxwell's first overAsalanka looks in prime form hereSL 41/1 after 4 overs
- 19:46 (IST)Twin Fours !Asalanka hits two fours straight up as Cummins oversteps to concede a free hitSL 24/1 after 2.4 overs
- 19:44 (IST)Wicket !Nissanka departs the very next ball, trying to take on Cummins againSL 15/1 after 2.3 overs
- 19:42 (IST)Nissanka flicks Pat Cummins in the air towards the leg-side for a superb fourSL 15/0 after 2.2 overs
- 19:40 (IST)Four !Kusal Perera ends Hazlewood's tight over with a four towards the mid-wicket regionSL 11/0 after 2 overs
- 19:37 (IST)Steady Start By SL !A steady start for SL openers vs StarcJosh Hazlewood from the other end nowSL 6/0 after 1 over
- 19:32 (IST)Sri Lanka Innings Begins !Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are in the middle for Sri LankaPacer Mitchell Starc starts proceedings for AustraliaSL 1/0 after 0.1 overs
SL XI: K Perera (W), P N'sanka, C A'lanka, A F'nando, W H'ranga, B R'paksa, D Shanaka (C), C K'ratne, D C'meera, L Kumara, M T'shana— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) October 28, 2021
AUS XI: D Warner, A Finch (C), M Marsh, S Smith, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Wade (W), P Cummins, M Starc, A Zampa, J H'ewood #AUSvSL— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) October 28, 2021
- 19:09 (IST)Changes !Changes for both Teams:Sri LankaIn: Maheesh TheekshanaOut: Binura FernandoAustraliaUnchanged from last match
- 19:05 (IST)AUS Win Toss, Opt To Bowl !Australian captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and has decided to bowl vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
The enthusiasm of youth is fuelling #SriLanka's #T20WorldCup ambitions https://t.co/tDCNa6BC1r— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2021
Who's staying up for this one?— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 28, 2021
Our Aussie men are looking to make it two from two against Sri Lanka #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZyhKXHnAoN
- 18:15 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of a Super 12 game between Australia and Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in DubaiBoth teams are coming off from a win in their previous gamesAustralia defeated South Africa in their opening game by five wickets and two balls to spareSri Lanka went past Bangladesh by five wickets and seven balls remainingThe tough group could surely throw in more surprises and therefore, tune in to catch all the live action and updates from the match as the match begins shortly !
M A T C H D A Y— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) October 28, 2021
