Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka dominated the Australian bowling attack after the early wicket of Pathum Nissanka as they raced past the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. Earlier, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl vs Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Sri Lanka made one change as Maheesh Theekshana was declared fit and came in place of Binura Fernando while Australia went unchanged from their last match. Australia defeated South Africa in their opening game by five wickets and two balls to spare. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, registered a win as well where they went past Bangladesh by five wickets and seven balls remaining. Dasun Shanaka will aim to grab a sensational win today in a tough group which promises to go down to the wire. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai