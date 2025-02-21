England recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith on Thursday for their Champions Trophy opening game against Australia in Lahore. The 24-year-old missed the preceding one-day series against India which England lost 3-0 last month, but will keep wicket and bat at number three in the match on Saturday. Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Mark Wood were named as the team's seam attack. Former World Cup winners England have never won the Champions Trophy. They are placed in Group B along with Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in Group A. The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

England team to face Australia on Saturday: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

