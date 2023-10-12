Former England Michael Vaughan pointed out the empty seats in the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh shut Vaughan on social media with a savage one-line remark. In the ongoing World Cup, the stadiums have been empty during the first innings of the matches. However, fans have turned up in huge numbers in the evening to make up for it. The trend has been mainly due to to heat and workday.

Harbhajan schooled Vaughan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asking him whether he watching the match or the empty seats.

"Why so many empty seats in #Delhi for the India Game," Vaughan posted.

"Are u watching the game or empty seats ??" Harbhajan replied.

Are u watching the game or empty seats ?? https://t.co/4e1wgfAckn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2023

Speaking of the match, India captain Rohit Sharma led his to a crushing eight-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Chasing 273 for victory in New Delhi, the hosts rode on Rohit's 131 to achieve their target in 35 overs for a second straight win in the 50-over showpiece event.

He brought the nearly packed house to its feet with his century off 63 balls to go past Sachin Tendulkar's record of six tons in World Cups.

Rohit's opening partnership of 156 with the left-handed Ishan Kishan, who made 47, extended the team's dominance after a good bowling show on a batting-friendly pitch.

Former captain and Delhi-born Virat Kohli soon took over to hit an unbeaten 55 and finished the match with a boundary.

Afghanistan posted 272-8 after electing to bat at the ground which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.