Virat Kohli reached a special milestone at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. This was one that was eagerly awaited by every Virat Kohli fan, one that saw Virat Kohli equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record feat of 49 ODI tons. Virat Kohli reached the mark in 277 innings. With the ton, Virat Kohli has whetted the appetite of his fans for a 50th ODI ton. The Indian cricket team would be hoping that the feat comes in the ODI World Cup.

Kohli was congratulated by many former players after his astounding feat. There was, however, one strange reaction by Sri Lanka star Kusal Mendis. He addressed a press conference on Sunday, ahead of his team's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Delihi on Monday, when a reporter asked whether he would like to congratulate Kohli on his 49th ODI ton.

'Why I would congratulate him?' Mendis replied and started laughing. The video of the reply has gone viral on social media.

Reporter: Would you like to congratulate Virat Kohli for his 49th century?



In equalling Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most number of centuries in 50-over cricket, batting maestro Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer of all time in ODI World Cup history.

Kohli added to his cricketing records in the ongoing World Cup clash with South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Nearly carrying his bat through the innings, Kohli scored a perfectly weighted and paced 101 off 121 balls with 10 fours and a strike rate of 83.47.

In 34 World Cup matches, Virat has 1,573 runs at an average of 58.25, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score in the quadrennial showpiece is 107. With 2,278 runs, Sachin is the highest scorer ever in World Cup history while Sangakkara finished with 1,532 runs in his WC career.

In the eight matches of the ongoing World Cup, Virat has scored 542 runs at an average of 108.40, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 103*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Virat has also continued his red-hot form against South Africa in ODIs.

In last 15 innings against SA in ODIs, Kohli has smashed 1,091 runs at an average of over 109, with five centuries and five fifties.

He is now just one century away from becoming the first player to smash 50 ODI centuries.

Virat's century is also his 79th in international cricket. Virat has smashed 49 centuries in ODIs, 29 in Tests, and one in T20Is.

Virat's record-equalling ton has come at the same ground where he scored his first-ever international ton against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The star batter now has the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket, next to Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries.

He also joined an elite company of batters who scored a century on their birthdays. These players include Sachin himself, Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, and Mitchell Marsh.

