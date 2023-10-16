It has been an interesting journey for Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq when it comes to fan support in India during the Cricket World Cup 2023. The pacer was taunted constantly during the initial games of the competition as a result of the on-field spat he had with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chants of "Kohli Kohli" filled the stadium every time he came to bowl and even on social media, his every move was scrutinised. However, the two cricketers put an end to their spat as they hugged each other during the India vs Afghanistan game and the mood among the Indian cricket team fans has made a complete U-turn. During the match against England in New Delhi on Sunday, the crowd was firmly behind Afghanistan and Naveen received loud cheers from them throughout the game.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the crowd can be seen cheering massively as Naveen dismissed England's Jos Buttler en route to a famous victory against the defending champions.

Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest Cricket World Cup shocks on Sunday when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Delhi is cheering for Naveen. Yes, read that again! pic.twitter.com/e8wyN4zxz7 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 15, 2023

Chasing 285 to win, after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had hit a blistering 80, England were bowled out for 215 despite Harry Brook's 66 with spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each.

"It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters," said Mujeeb.

The stunning upset gave Afghanistan just their second World Cup win to add to a lone victory over Scotland at the 2015 tournament.

They came into Sunday's clash having lost their opening two games in India and on a 14-match losing World Cup streak.

(With AFP inputs)