Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar trolled India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav post his match-winning knock against Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. Akhtar shared a reported conversation between former India captain Ravi Shastri and ex-Australia opener Matthew Hayden on Friday. In the reported interaction, Shastri praised Suryakumar's performance and asked Hayden about what could stop the batter. To this, Hayden replied that tell him it's an ODI game. The post from Akhtar was criticised heavily by the netizens.

"This was hilarious Haydos

Ravi Shastri: 'How do you stop Suryakumar Yadav when he is in this top form?'

Matthew Hayden: 'Tell him its an ODI !!'," wrote Akhtar on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This was hilarious Haydos@RaviShastriOfc: "How do you stop Suryakumar Yadav when he is in this top form?" @HaydosTweets : "Tell him its an ODI !!"

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 24, 2023

"Behave professionally for once? Leave trolling to us," wrote a user.

Some even questioned the credibility of the conversation.

Advertisement

"Share the source otherwise you are banned," read a comment in Akhtar's post. "Did he actually say this or are people sharing just for fun ? I didn't watch yesterday's watch so I had no idea," wrote another user.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 42-ball 80 and an unbeaten cameo by Rinku Singh helped the hosts chase down an Indian best of 209 against Australia in a T20 thriller on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Suryakumar smashed nine fours and four sixes on his captaincy debut for India as the hosts won with two wickets and one ball to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Very happy with the way the boys displayed the talent on the field. We were put under pressure, but the way everyone came back into the game, was great," Suryakumar said of the win.

Advertisement

On his India leadership, Suryakumar said, "I think it's a proud moment, whenever you play cricket, you think of representing India, it will take some time to sink in but very proud. "

Suryakumar's 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan, who smashed a 39-ball 58, proved key after the hosts lost their openers on 22.

The match was played just four days after Australia's record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph in the final against hosts India.

Josh Inglis smashed 110 off 50 balls -- his maiden international ton -- to guide Australia to 208-3 after being invited to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch.

(With AFP Inputs)