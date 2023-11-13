India skipper Rohit Sharma continues his red-form in Cricket World Cup 2023. In the nine matches played in the league stage of the tournament, the right-handed batter scored 503 runs at an average of 55.89. He has hit one century and three half-centuries. Besides getting his name among the top-scorers in the tournament, Rohit also played a crucial role in providing India flying starts. On Sunday, the 36-year-old became the first ever Indian captain to score 500 or more runs in a single World Cup edition. While reaching the milestone, Rohit surpassed Sourav Ganguly (465 runs in 2003 World Cup) to become the Indian captain with most runs in a single edition of World Cup.

The Indian captains that follow the duo of Rohit and Ganguly are Virat Kohli (443 runs in 2019), Mohammad Azharuddin (332 runs in 1992) and Kapil Dev (303 runs in 1983).

Rohit achieved the feat during his 61-run knock off 54 balls against Netherlands at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. He started all guns blazing against the side and hit a total of two sixes and eight fours during his knock.

Rohit won the toss and opted to bat against Netherlands in the last group stage match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

"We are gonna have a bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done extremely well. Another opportunity to play well today and tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played in this tournament. Hats off to the guys who have stood up at different times and taken responsibility. Same team," said Rohit at the toss.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "We would have batted as well. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but good ground for chasing. We have been pretty good overall. We've had two good wins, and today we want to put in a good performance. This is the biggest crowd we've had in the tournament. We will have to be at our best today. World Cup in India is as big as it gets. We could have played better, but it's been great. Same side for us."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.