India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that no change was made to the team's playing XI from the last match against New Zealand. As the Indian team geared up for the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against defending champions England, Ravichandran Ashwin remained on the bench, with the team management opting for three seamers and two spinners. There were suggestions that Ashwin could be included in the Indian team but the nature of the pitch and the conditions in Lucknow prompted Team India to go with an unchanged XI.

"We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game," Rohit said at the time of toss.

It was the England skipper Jos Buttler who won the toss and elected to bowl. India retained the playing 11 for the match while England too did not make any changes from the eleven that they fielded against Sri Lanka.

"We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team," Buttler said.

India have 10 points from five matches while England are 10th on the table with just two points.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.