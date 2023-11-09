What Glenn Maxwell did against Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday will definitely be remembered for a long time. The Australian all-rounder scored a stunning 201 not out to help the five-time champions snatch a sensational three-wicket win from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan in Mumbai. The win also sealed a semi-final berth for Australia. At 91 for 7, chasing 292, Australia were all set to join title-holders England, 1996 champions Pakistan and 1992 winners Sri Lanka as yet another notable Afghanistan scalp at this World Cup but Maxwell turned the tables.

The power-hitter struggled with cramps and spasms during his marathon knock but still he remained not out to take Australia home in the tense chase. Maxwell even resorted to 'no footwork' shots after he found it hard to move his muscles much.

Ahead of their Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against England, Pakistan players, including the likes of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, tried to hit 'no footwork' shots during the net session.

The video was shared by the International Cricket Council on Instagram with the caption: "Everyone wants to be like Maxi."

Watch it here:

Talking about the Australia vs Afghanistan game, recalled all-rounder Maxwell was dropped soon afterwards on 33 when Mujeeb Ur Rahman somehow floored a simple chance at short fine leg off fellow spinner Noor Ahmad.

Maxwell ended the match in style with nearly three overs to spare when he slammed Mujeeb for another six. The 35-year-old's highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men's World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.

