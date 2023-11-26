The Cricket World Cup 2023 brought a rare occasion for fans from India and Pakistan as the two countries squared off against each other on the grandest stage. While Pakistan endured a dismal campaign that saw them crash out in the league stage itself, India were beaten in the final by Australia. Seeing the social media trend where the fans of the two countries celebrate each other's defeats, former cricketers Wasim Akram and Gautam Gambhir have urged people to refrain from getting into such acts, even on the internet.

"Seeing the way India and Pakistan celebrate each other's losses, I can only think of the phrase, 'Begaani shaadi mein abdulla deewana'."

"I am not naming anyone, but there are a few famous people in both countries who sometimes don't help the cause. You are patriotic for your country, and we are for ours. Let's finish it there. Just be nice to each other at a time when everyone is struggling. At the end of the day, it's just a game," Akram said in a chat on Sportskeeda.

Gambhir, on the other hand, also echoed Akram's sentiments, saying it's weird to see Indians celebrating Pakistan's losses and vice-versa.

"Focus on celebrating your team's victories rather than enjoying other team's losses. It makes no sense to celebrate the other team's defeat. When Pakistan lose, people in India are very happy, and it's the same in Pakistan when India suffer a defeat. This is a very negative attitude. It is important to change this approach, at least in sports."

"Find joy in your own happiness, not in the sorrow of others. What benefit does it bring? A sportsman should not think like this. People have started doing such things just to get traction and followers on social media."

"India and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup after a few months. You never know; they might square off in the final as well. But it shouldn't be the case that people in India are overjoyed if Pakistan lose against a team, or Pakistani fans celebrate if India lose any of their games. Both the team have their own challenges to deal with," he stressed.